TN Cabinet decides to table Jaya death panel report before Assembly, to decide on enquiry against Sasikala and others

The Justice Arumughaswamy Commission, which probed the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, has recommended action against her confidante VK Sasikala among others, and the matter will be discussed with legal experts, the Tamil Nadu government said on Monday.

The state cabinet, which met under chief minister M K Stalin, also decided to place the panel report before the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

According to an official release, the report, that went into aspects including the late chief minister's hospitalisation on September 22, 2016 and the treatment provided to her, was discussed in detail at the cabinet meet, two days after Justice A Arumughaswamy submitted it to Stalin.

''The cabinet has decided to take the opinion of legal experts on the (Commission) report recommending ordering government enquiry against (those) including VK Sasikala, Sivakumar, then health minister C Vijayabaskar and then Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao and take due action, and after doing so, place it before the Tamil Nadu Assembly with a report,'' it said.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016.

The Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the previous AIADMK government, commenced it's hearing on November 22, 2017. Justice Arumughaswamy is a retired judge of the Madras High Court. The cabinet also discussed the report of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission, which probed the May 22, 2018 firing on anti-Sterlite protesters at Tuticorin, in which 13 persons were killed.

The release said the recommendations of the report, submitted to the state government in May this year, like departmental action against the then District Collector and 17 police officials, among others have been sent to the respective departments and pending with them, ''which the cabinet took note of.'' After action by the respective departments, the report will be placed before the Assembly, the release added.

The cabinet also discussed, in detail, a law to ban online games such as Rummy, it said.

