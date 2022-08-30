At least four killed in Russian shelling of Ukraine's city of Kharkiv, governor says
- Country:
- Ukraine
At least four people were killed and four have been wounded in Russian shelling of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, on Tuesday, the regional governor said.
"As a result of the shelling of the central part of Kharkiv, at least 4 people died and 4 more were injured," Oleh Synehubov, governor of the Kharkiv region in the north east of Ukraine, wrote on Telegram messaging app.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telegram
- Oleh Synehubov
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Russian
- Kharkiv
- north east
- Ukrainian
ALSO READ
Israeli strikes hit Iranian targets near Russia's Mediterranean bases - sources
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
US says India hid Russian origin of fuel shipped to US - India c.bank
WRAPUP 1-Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region
WRAPUP 2-Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region