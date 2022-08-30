Left Menu

150 Ganesh idols for sale vandalised in Raipur; FIR against unidentified persons

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-08-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 13:37 IST
150 Ganesh idols for sale vandalised in Raipur; FIR against unidentified persons
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified persons allegedly vandalised around 150 idols of Lord Ganesh kept for sale in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Amapara area under Azad Chowk police station limits in the wee hours of Monday, he said.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be celebrated on Wednesday.

Nearly 150 idols of Lord Ganesh kept at three-four roadside stalls were damaged, he said.

Following complaints from the affected stall owners, police have registered a case against unidentified persons and launched a probe into it, the official said.

Investigators have examined the footage of CCTVs installed near these stalls. A process is on gather information from some more cameras put up in the area, he said.

The stall owners have suffered losses estimated worth around Rs 2 lakh, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022