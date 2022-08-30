Left Menu

Kremlin slams EU talk of visa ban on Russians

Updated: 30-08-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 15:01 IST
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin on Tuesday slammed calls by some European leaders for a visa ban on Russian tourists, saying the proposals were "irrational" and the latest manifestation of the West's anti-Russian agenda.

At a meeting in Prague this week, European Union foreign ministers will discuss calls from the Baltic states and some others to stop granting Russians visas for access to the Schengen Zone.

