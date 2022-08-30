Kremlin slams EU talk of visa ban on Russians

The Kremlin on Tuesday slammed calls by some European leaders for a visa ban on Russian tourists, saying the proposals were "irrational" and the latest manifestation of the West's anti-Russian agenda.

At a meeting in Prague this week, European Union foreign ministers will discuss calls from the Baltic states and some others to stop granting Russians visas for access to the Schengen Zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)