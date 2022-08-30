Taiwan says Arizona governor to visit on Tuesday

The governor of the U.S. state of Arizona, Doug Ducey, will arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday for a three-day visit, Taiwan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Ducey, a Republican, will be the latest among a succession of officials from the United States to visit Taiwan this month, defying pressure from China for such trips not to take place.

