Left Menu

US Navy says Iran seized, later let go of American sea drone

The US Navys Mideast-based 5th Fleet says Irans paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized and later let go of a U.S. sea drone in the Persian Gulf.Cmdr.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:19 IST
US Navy says Iran seized, later let go of American sea drone
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The US Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet says Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized and later let go of a U.S. sea drone in the Persian Gulf.

Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a 5th Fleet spokesman, said Tuesday the incident saw a Revolutionary Guard ship try to seize a Saildrone Explorer.

Hawkins said the Guard vessel was towing the drone behind it as a U.S. Navy ship and helicopter approached it.

Hawkins told The Associated Press the Navy called repeatedly to the Iranians, who ultimately let the drone go.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident. However, it comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Iran over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022