S.Korea to end pre-departure COVID test requirement for international arrivals

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 05:29 IST
South Korea will end the pre-departure COVID-19 test rule for travellers to the country starting on Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday. South Korea lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions in May, but has maintained some of the strictest border measures among major economies, requiring inbound travellers to present a negative coronavirus test result taken before departure.

Daily COVID infections in the country have been hovering around 100,000 in recent weeks after reaching more than 180,000 in mid-August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

