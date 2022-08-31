Left Menu

Slovak finance minister ready to resign to defuse government row, PM says

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 14:20 IST
Eduard Heger Image Credit: Wikipedia
Slovakia's finance minister could resign, meeting the demands of a junior partner in the ruling coalition, if measures proposed by the main ruling party to ease the burden of soaring energy costs and inflation secure approval, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Wednesday.

Slovakia's government has been engulfed in a simmering row since early July when the liberal SaS party called for the ouster of Finance Minister Igor Matovic, threatening to quit the coalition if he had not left by the end of August.

