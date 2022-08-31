UP CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate wellness centre in Bengaluru tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate a wellness centre 'Kshemavana' of the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

According to his itinerary, he would land here at 11.30 am by a special flight and then fly to SDMINYS campus at Nelamangala by a helicopter.

The UP Chief Minister will hold a discussion with the head of the institution Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, and thereafter inaugurate the 'Kshemavana'.

Adityanath will be in the institute for about two hours. His Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai and Nirmalanandanatha of Adi Chunchanagiri Math will also be present.

The UP CM's visit comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka on Friday.

