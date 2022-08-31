Left Menu

American nun kidnapped in Burkina Faso has been freed - bishop

An American Catholic nun, Suellen Tennyson, who was kidnapped by armed men in northern Burkina Faso in April has been freed, said Theophile Nare, the bishop of the local diocese of Kaya on Wednesday. The 83-year-old nun, from the order of the Marianites of the Holy Cross, was taken hostage on April 5 in the parish of Yalgo where she had been serving since 2014.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 20:33 IST
American nun kidnapped in Burkina Faso has been freed - bishop

An American Catholic nun, Suellen Tennyson, who was kidnapped by armed men in northern Burkina Faso in April has been freed, said Theophile Nare, the bishop of the local diocese of Kaya on Wednesday.

The 83-year-old nun, from the order of the Marianites of the Holy Cross, was taken hostage on April 5 in the parish of Yalgo where she had been serving since 2014. "Sister Suellen is currently in a safe place and in good health," Nare said in a statement.

"At the moment we do not have information on the conditions of her release," he added. The identity of the nun's kidnappers was not known when she was taken in the middle of the night.

Militant groups, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, have taken over large swathes of territory in Burkina Faso and conduct frequent attacks on the army and civilians. A Canadian was found dead after a kidnapping there in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022