2 held for killing man in Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a person while trying to rob him of his belongings here, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Somdutt (25), a resident of Baba Haridas Nagar, and Sihasan Paswan (22), a resident of Gaya district in Bihar, they said. On August 24, police got information that a body was lying on the track between Ghewra and Bahadurgarh railway stations, officials said. The police found injury marks on the forehead and neck of the deceased, they said. The deceased was identified as Parshuram Singh (40), a resident of Bihar, who was working as a helper in a company at Tikri Kalan border, police said. After checking the footage from CCTV cameras in the area, the police found the deceased roaming with two unknown persons, a senior police officer said. The accused were nabbed on Tuesday from Baba Haridas Colony, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harindra Kumar Singh said. The accused revealed that they committed petty offences and robbed people near the railway track to buy liquor and drugs, police said. On August 24, they had consumed liquor with Singh and during their conversation got to know that the deceased had received the final settlement amount from his company, the DCP said. They attacked Singh to rob the money but found only Rs 1,020 and an ATM card. When the deceased did not reveal the PIN of the ATM card despite asking him repeatedly, the two accused killed him and kept the body on the railway track, police said. Somdutt also confessed that 18-20 days back, he had targeted another person in a similar manner. He had consumed alcohol with that person, robbed and killed him. A case in connection with the incident was registered in Mundka police station, police added.

