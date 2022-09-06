Left Menu

Man dies of electric shock in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-09-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 09:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 29-year-old man died after suffering an electric shock in Maharashtra's Thane district, fire officials said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am on Monday when Vijay Bodade was walking on a road near a school in Camp Number 4 of Ulhasnagar township, they said.

As he came near an open generator box of a power supply line, he suffered a severe shock and collapsed, a fire official said.

Some people rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The Vittalwadi police registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

