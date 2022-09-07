Soccer-Giggs to face retrial over assault charges - Guardian
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:50 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former Manchester United soccer player Ryan Giggs will face a retrial next year, the Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday after a jury was unable to reach a verdict last week on charges relating to his then girlfriend.
Giggs, 48, faced charges of causing actual bodily harm to Kate Greville along with controlling and coercive behaviour. He also faced a charge of common assault of Greville's sister, Emma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manchester United
- Ryan Giggs
- Greville
- Guardian
- Kate Greville
- Emma
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Premier League: Intense Manchester United outclass arch-rivals Liverpool with 2-1 win
Soccer-Casemiro hopes Ronaldo stays at Manchester United
Soccer-Antony confirms he wants to leave Ajax amid interest from Manchester United
Soccer-Eintracht keeper Trapp rejects offer from Manchester United
Soccer-Manchester United agree deal to sign winger Antony from Ajax