5 drug peddlers held in Rourkela with Rs 10-lakh heroin

Five suspected drug peddlers have been arrested after heroin worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered from their possession in Rourkela city of Odisha, police said on Monday.

Acting on inputs, the police raided two places on Sunday and seized 302 gm of the contraband, they said.

A car, motorcycle, cash and mobile phones were seized from the suspects. Cases have been lodged against the five, it said.

Police suspect that the narcotic was either brought from Ranchi or West Bengal. The suspects used to put the heroin into small packets and sell them to their clients.

