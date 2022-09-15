Beijing reports 2 symptomatic, no asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 14
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-09-2022 05:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 05:38 IST
- Country:
- China
China's capital Beijing reported two symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and zero asymptomatic cases for Sept. 14, local government authorities said on Thursday.
This compared with 18 symptomatic cases and zero asymptomatic the day before.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement