Soccer-Fulham sign Gonzalo, Palacios from Real Madrid

Fulham has signed Real Madrid academy products Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios to five-year contracts, reportedly paying around £34 million for the duo.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 08:45 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 08:45 IST
Soccer-Fulham sign Gonzalo, Palacios from Real Madrid
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Fulham have signed forward ​Gonzalo Garcia and midfielder ‌Cesar ​Palacios from Real Madrid on five-year contracts, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Palacios, 21, ‌and Real academy product Garcia, 22, will reunite with former coach Alvaro Arbeloa at Fulham. Arbeloa coached Real's youth and reserve teams before taking ‌over the senior side in January to replace compatriot Xabi ‌Alonso. He left Real at the end of the season and joined Fulham in July.

Garcia scored 13 goals in 51 appearances for Real in all competitions ⁠and won ​the Champions ⁠League and LaLiga in 2024. The transfer fee was not disclosed but British media ⁠reported Fulham had paid around £34 million ($45 million) for the forward. Palacios has also ​signed a deal running until June 2031, with Fulham holding ⁠an option to extend it by a further year.

The midfielder made seven senior ⁠appearances ​for Real, making his debut in the Copa del Rey against Albacete and also featured in the Champions League. The transfer fee ⁠was not disclosed, but media reports put the deal at around £8.5 ⁠million.

Fulham begin their ⁠Premier League campaign by hosting Chelsea on August 24. ($1 = 0.7448 pounds)

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