DIARY-Political and General News Events from September 15

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

** WASHINGTON, D.C. – President of Guyana Irfaan Ali was set to depart Guyana for a series of engagements in the United States of America including a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (to Sept. 21). ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Portuguese Foreign Minister Cravinho. ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with South African Foreign Minister Pandor. ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Surinamese President Santokhi at the the State Department. ** JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed hold talks in Jerusalem, followed by joint statements - 1300 GMT. ** SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to Samarkand, at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan to attend as a special guest the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (to Sept. 16).

JERUSALEM - Minister of National Defence of Romania, Vasile Dincu, makes an official visit to the State of Israel. (To Sept. 16) TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2022 (to Sept 18). CANBERRA - Foreign Minister for Bhutan Lyonpo TandiDorjiwill be on an official visit to Australia as part of the celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Australia (To Sept 16) HANOI - Deputy Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies of Singapore Heng Swee Keat will pay an official visit to Vietnam and meet Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Khai (final day) NEW DELHI - Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna will visit India (final day). NUR-SULTAN - On Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's invitation, Pope Francis will make a state visit to Kazakhstan. (final day) TASHKENT - At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi will pay an official visit Uzbekistan. (To Sept. 16) NUR-SULTAN/TASHKENT - Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the city of Samarkand, and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. (To Sept. 16) NEUHARDENBERG, Germany - German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck welcomes their colleagues for a meeting of the G7 Trade Ministers during the German G7 Presidency at Neuhardenberg Castle in Brandenburg state. (final day)

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will go to Uzbekistan on a working visit in order to participate in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. (To Sept. 16) SARAJEVO - The World Bank/IMF constituency, including a group of Western Balkans countries, Ukraine and Moldova and headed by the Netherlands, will hold a regular annual meeting to discuss the bank's programmes and global economic challenges, such as inflation and energy crisis – 0900 GMT. SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a two-day summit of regional security bloc Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. (To Sept. 16) SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold talks on the sidelines of a summit of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. MADRID - Minister for Economy of Spain Nadia Calvino speaks at Forum Europa in Madrid. SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold talks on the sidelines of a summit of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 201st anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR – 201st anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 201st anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS – 201st anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 201st anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 ** VILNIUS - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and several Polish minister arrive in Vilnius, Lithuania, meet with their counterparts. ** SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold talks on the sidelines of a summit of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Minister of Defence of Estonia, Hanno Pevkur, at NATO Headquarters. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa conduct talks at White House to discuss trade, investment, climate and energy. TALLINN - NATO’s highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet from 16-18 September 2022, in Tallinn, Estonia. Lieutenant General Martin Herem, Chief of the Estonian Defence Forces will host the Conference. (To Sept. 18) TOKYO - Masato Kanda, Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs speaks at virtual event – 1100 GMT LONDON - London Boat Show 2022 (to Sept. 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

LONDON – President of India Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London, United Kingdom to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India. (To Sept. 19) LONDON - U.S. President Joe Biden, and First Lady Jill Biden, arrive in London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral. MEXICO CITY/SAN JOSE - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Mexico, Costa Rica (to Sep.22). WASHINGTON D.C. - The President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will be on a visit to the United States (To Sept 22) MUNICH – 187th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct 3). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

LONDON/NEW YORK/OTTAWA - South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to visit London, New York and Canada. (To Sept. 24) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

NEW YORK, United States - Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will visit New York and attend United Nations general assembly. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 ** BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers meet to discuss the rule of law situation in the bloc, EU-UK relations and the priorities of the Czech presidency of the European Council - 0800 GMT.

SAN JOSÉ - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hold talks with the Costa Rican government as part of its third review of the country's economic reforms. (To Oct. 4) NEW DELHI - Indian finance, trade and aviation ministers and their counterparts from Germany, Tajikistan and New Zealand will speak at various thematic plenaries planned during a two-days event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. (To Sept. 21) NEW YORK CITY - The high-level General Debate at the UN General Assembly (To Sept 26) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 ** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Lindner speaks on energy crisis, inflation, recession fears - 0800 GMT. BRAZZAVILLE - The intergovernmental commission between Russia and the Republic of the Congo will meet in the Congo's capital of Brazzaville (To Sept 23) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BUDAPEST - Kadri Simson, EU Commissioner for Energy, to speak at a conference in Budapest in the panel titled "Energy Transition and Energy Security in Central and Eastern Europe in the wake of the War in Ukraine." – 0830 GMT. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner discusses current and future challenges for the financial sector at an event organized by the German insurers' association GDV - 0745 GMT.

NEW YORK CITY - U.N. Security Council to meet on Ukraine during annual gathering of world leaders for the U.N. General Assembly – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

** NEW YORK CITY, NY - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly - 1200 GMT. ** NEW YORK CITY, NY - Lebanon's foreign minister, Abdallah Bouhabib, speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. PRAGUE - Czechs hold elections for upper house, local councils. (To Sept. 24) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 49th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 TOKYO - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris travels to Tokyo to attend the state funeral for Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated in July. (To Sept. 27) VIENNA - IAEA 66th General Conference (to Sept 30). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 NEW YORK CITY - U.N. Security Council to meet on Afghanistan – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts leaders of Pacific Island nations at gathering in Washington (To Sept 29). GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait holds parliamentary elections. SEOUL - President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Seoul. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

** BRUSSELS - European Union energy ministers meet to discuss soaring prices. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 BRAZIL - Brazil Presidential Election. BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election. BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election. BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House of Representatives Election. BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Chairman of the Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 3 LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5 MADRID - Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at German-Spanish summit in Madrid. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9 AUSTRIA - 2022 Austrian presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

CANBERRA - Australia's energy minister Chris Bowen speaks at Australian Financial Review Climate and Energy Summit. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To Oct. 12) STOCKHOLM - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on a three-day state visit to Sweden (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Oct. 14) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16 BERLIN - World Health Organization hold 2022 Summit in Berlin (to October 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 BANGKOK - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance ministers meeting (To Oct 21) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To Oct. 21) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 SLOVENIA - Slovenia holds presidential elections - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct. 31) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 MUNSTER, Germany - G7 foreign ministers to meet in Munster (To Nov 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

** BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 ** WASHINGTON, D.C. - US House of Representatives election.

** WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senate election. ** BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 ** BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 ** BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 ** BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 ** BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

