Left Menu

Hearing aid firm holds photoshoot at Taj Mahal, tenders apology

PTI | Agra | Updated: 16-09-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 17:03 IST
Hearing aid firm holds photoshoot at Taj Mahal, tenders apology
  • Country:
  • India

A US-based hearing aid company has tendered an apology for carrying out a product photoshoot on the Taj Mahal premises, a senior Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said on Friday.

He said the company has informed that the photographs would not be put to commercial use.

According to Supreme Court guidelines, any kind of commercial activity is prohibited on the Taj Mahal premises.

''The incident happened on Thursday and a probe was ordered. But executives of the company have tendered an apology, and claimed that they were unaware about the rules and that there shall be no commercial use of the photograph,'' Superintending Archaeologist Raj Kumar Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022