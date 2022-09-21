Left Menu

Internet may be disrupted in Iran for 'security reasons'

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 13:54 IST
Access to internet in Iran may be disrupted due to "security reasons", the minister of communications was quoted as saying on Wednesday by the semi-official ISNA news agency, amid widespread protests following the death of a young woman in police custody.

"Due to security issues and the debates going on currently in the country, restrictions to the internet may be decided and applied by the security apparatus, but overall we have not had any bandwidth reduction," Issa Zarepour said.

Also Read: Albania cuts Iran ties over cyberattack, U.S. vows further action

