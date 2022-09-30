Left Menu

Two migrants shot, one dies, along highway in Texas

The report identified Mike Sheppard as the warden of a private detention center. The Texas Department of Public Safety in El Paso said the suspects faced manslaughter charges, adding that the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Border Patrol were involved in the investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 04:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 04:46 IST
Two migrants shot, one dies, along highway in Texas

Two migrants were shot, one of them fatally, along a Texas highway as two men in a pickup truck opened fire on a group of people who had stopped for drinking water, authorities said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday near the West Texas town of Sierra Blanca. The victims were attacked by the suspects near a water tank along a farm road. The deceased victim was male. The wounded victim, a woman, was recovering at the Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, state authorities said. They did not identify the victims. An ABC affiliate in El Paso reported that two brothers, Mike and Matthew Sheppard, were taken into custody in relation to the shooting. The report identified Mike Sheppard as the warden of a private detention center.

The Texas Department of Public Safety in El Paso said the suspects faced manslaughter charges, adding that the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Border Patrol were involved in the investigation. The Texas Democratic Party said that such attacks on migrants were the result of the Texas Republicans' "violent fearmongering of undocumented migrants."

There has been a record number of migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent years, and Republicans have criticized the border policies of President Joe Biden, a Democrat, ahead of the November mid-term elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022