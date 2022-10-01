Left Menu

Mumbai: One dead, three injured in firing by two motorcycle-borne men

A 26-year-old person died and three others were injured after two men on a motorcycle allegedly fired at them in suburban Kandivali, police said on Saturday.The incident, which the police say was a fallout of personal enmity, occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday at Laljipada on Link Road.The two accused came on a motorcycle and fired four rounds, in which one person was killed and three others injured. The prime accused in the case, Sonu Paswan, knew the victim well.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 10:40 IST
Mumbai: One dead, three injured in firing by two motorcycle-borne men
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old person died and three others were injured after two men on a motorcycle allegedly fired at them in suburban Kandivali, police said on Saturday.

The incident, which the police say was a fallout of personal enmity, occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday at Laljipada on Link Road.

''The two accused came on a motorcycle and fired four rounds, in which one person was killed and three others injured. The victims were standing in a group when the miscreants fired at them and fled from the spot,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-11) Vishal Thakur said.

The deceased was identified as Ankit Yadav, police said. The prime accused in the case, Sonu Paswan, knew the victim well. During the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations last month, a quarrel had broken out between the two and it is suspected that Paswan committed the crime out of a grudge he harboured against Yadav, he said. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and others, as well as the Arms Act, was registered against the accused, who have not been arrested so far, police said, adding that the injured were admitted to Shatabdi Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
3
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, wounds 28 in a humanitarian convoy, reports AP.

Official: Russian strike in Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kills 23 people, ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022