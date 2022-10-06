Left Menu

Man killed after intervening in group clash in Virar, residents protest at police station

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 06-10-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 15:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old man was killed in Virar in Palghar district when he intervened to stop a fight between two groups during a garba event, a police official said on Thursday.

Vaijnath Sharma was returning to his home in Sahakar Nagar on Wednesday when he saw two groups fight at a garba venue and asked them to stop, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramchandra Deshmukh said.

''He was assaulted by both groups and and died after being rushed to a nearby hospital. The process of registering a case is underway,'' he added.

Kin and other associates of the deceased as well as local businessmen protested at the local police station seeking immediate arrest of those involved.

