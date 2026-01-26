Intensive Search for Final Hostage in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions

Israel announced a large-scale military operation on Sunday to locate the last hostage in Gaza, under international pressure to move to the ceasefire's next phase.

The Israeli Cabinet deliberated over opening Gaza's Rafah border with Egypt, following talks between US envoys and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Ran Gvili's return is seen as pivotal for advancing the ceasefire. Israel criticizes Hamas for stalling efforts, while Hamas blames Israel for search obstacles.

