Intensive Search for Final Hostage in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Israel launches an intensive mission to locate Ran Gvili, the last remaining hostage in Gaza, while under international pressure to advance the ceasefire. With US involvement, Israel weighs opening Gaza's Rafah border crossing post-hostage return. Hamas claims Israel hinders search efforts, complicating ceasefire progress.
Israel announced a large-scale military operation on Sunday to locate the last hostage in Gaza, under international pressure to move to the ceasefire's next phase.
The Israeli Cabinet deliberated over opening Gaza's Rafah border with Egypt, following talks between US envoys and Prime Minister Netanyahu.
Ran Gvili's return is seen as pivotal for advancing the ceasefire. Israel criticizes Hamas for stalling efforts, while Hamas blames Israel for search obstacles.
