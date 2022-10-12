Left Menu

Kremlin says G7 should hold 'Kyiv regime' to account

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:36 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped the Group of Seven (G7) would hold "the Kyiv regime" accountable for the crimes it has committed.

The G7 nations pledged on Tuesday to continue providing financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support to Ukraine, adding in a statement after a leaders' call that any use by Russia of nuclear weapons would be met with severe consequences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

