SCO-RATS decides to counter threats from international terror groups operating from Afghanistan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 14:23 IST
The Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Friday decided on joint measures by member countries to counter threats posed by international terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the council of RATS that was hosted by India in the national capital. The meeting was attended by senior officials of all the member nations including China and Pakistan.

India's Deputy National Security Advisor Dattatray Padsalgikar said the meeting also decided to organise a military exercise called ''Solidarity- 2023'' next year.It is learnt that the exercise will take place in China.

''Joint measures of the competent authorities of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to counter the challenges and threats posed by international terrorist organisations from the territory of Afghanistan were approved,'' Padsalgikar said at a media briefing.

India hosted the meeting in its capacity as the chair of SCO-RATS.

''The Council of the SCO-RATS decided to organise and conduct a joint border operation with the forces and means of the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO member states 'Solidarity-2023','' the deputy NSA said.

He said the meeting also considered the course of implementation of earlier decisions of SCO-RATS.

''The work plans of the SCO-RATS Executive Committee, as well as the activities of the group of technical experts of the competent authorities of the SCO member states, expert groups in the areas of border cooperation and countering the use of the Internet for terrorist, separatist and extremist purposes were approved,'' Padsalgikar.

India handed over chairmanship of the SCO-RATS to Kazakhstan at the meeting, he said.

