DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct 14

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

** BEIRUT - French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna meets with Lebanese officials during a visit to Lebanon. ** VIENNA - Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg holds a news conference with his Slovak counterpart Ratislav Kacer - 1015 GMT.

** ASTANA - President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Kazakhstan on state visit. ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky, Hungarian minister of defence, at NATO Headquarters.

** LONDON - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias will travel to London in order to meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom James Cleverly. ** BERLIN - Prime Minister of Mongolia L. Oyun-Erdene will pay an official visit to the country at the invitation of Federal Republic of Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (To Oct. 15) ASTANA - At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit the city of Astana. (final day) WASHINGTON DC - Indian Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will leave for the United States to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (Oct. 16). PARIS - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on a six-day visit to France (final day) ZAGREB - Vietnam's Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will travel to Croatia to participate in the 6th CICA Summit (To Oct 14) LONDON - Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah leave for London to make a special visit until Oct 16 (to Oct 16). GENEVA - Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Geneva, Switzerland (final day). WASHINGTON DC - IMF, World Bank host Spring meetings. (final day) DHAKA - Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah to visit Bangladesh (To Oct 15). BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference as defence ministers from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation gather in Brussels (final day). LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (final day). OTTAWA - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks to reporters after the International Monetary Fund and G7 and G20 meetings in Washington - 1600 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Informal meeting of Eurogroup ministers in inclusive format with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. ASTANA - The foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia will hold a trilateral meeting in Astana. SEOUL - Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, holds a meeting with her South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, in Seoul. ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Astana - 0445 GMT. ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the summit "Russian-Central Asia" in Astana - 0925 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with the prime minister of Mongolia, Luvsannamsrain Ojuun Erdene, in Berlin, welcoming him with military honours before they hold a joint news conference - 1340 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa - 1630 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

** JOHANNESBURG - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will visit Saudi Arabia (To Oct. 16) ** ALGIERS - OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais will visit Algiers. (To Oct. 17)

** RIYADH - President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa to pay a state visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (To Oct. 16) CAIRO - At the invitation of Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt. (To Oct. 16) DHAKA - The state visit of Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah to Bangladesh. (To Oct. 17) GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16 TBILISI/YEREVAN - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt will be visiting Georgia and Armenia. (To Oct. 19) BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is among the speakers at the opening ceremony of the World Health Summit 2022 being held in Berlin - 1600 GMT. SYDNEY - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Australia (to October 18). GLOBAL - World food day. BEIJING - China to hold 20th Communist party congress starting on Oct. 16. BERLIN - World Health Organization hold 2022 Summit in Berlin (to Oct. 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 ** PRAGUE - Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenk speaks on a panel at the Eastern Partnership Business Forum in Prague - 1200 GMT.

** HANOI - Singaporean President Halimah Yacob starts his Vietnam visit to boost ties. BERLIN - German President Steinmeier, Spanish King Felipe talk to journalists in Berlin - 1000 GMT. BERLIN - Felipe VI of Spain King of Spain and Letizia of Spain Queen of Spain to visit the Federal Republic of Germany (To Oct 19). HANOI - OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum (to October 18). GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 ** HANOI - South Korean foreign minister Park Jin will meet his Vietnamese counterpart in Hanoi and pay courtesy visits to Vietnam PM and president.

** LONDON - IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, Democratic Republic of Congo President Feliz Tshisekedi and Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi, South Africa Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and others speak at the FT Africa summit. PRETORIA - President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa will host President Brahim Ghali of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) for a State Visit in Pretoria. BERLIN - Spanish King Felipe and Queen Leticia visit Berlin's landmark, the Brandenburg Gate as part of their tour of the German capital where they are hosted by Berlin mayor and state premier Franziska Giffey - 0950 GMT. LISBON - Portuguese finance minister Fernando Medina speaks at an event in Lisbon – 1200 GMT JERUSALEM – 11th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 REYKJAVÍK - President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will make a state visit to Iceland with his spouse Jenni Haukio. (To Oct. 20) BANGKOK - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance ministers meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 ** PARIS - OECD Economic Surveys: Lithuania 2022. ISTANBUL - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Azerbaijan. PRAGUE – EU informal meeting of transport ministers. (To Oct. 21) TRIPOLI – 11th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

** MANILA - WHO holds briefing ahead of Oct. 24-28 health ministers gathering in Manila - 0130 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 ROME - French President Emmanuel Macron attends meeting for peace in Rome. LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. SLOVENIA - Slovenia holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 VATICAN CITY - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Pope Francis at Vatican. TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan hosts the U.S. National Endowment for Democracy's World Movement for Democracy summit (to Oct. 27). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 LUXEMBOURG - EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen host a conference on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 PRETORIA - South Africa's finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present medium term budget policy statement, which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and makes emergency changes to spending – 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers (to Oct. 31). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 BEIJING - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly plans a visit to China (To Nov.4) SEOUL - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit South Korea. (To Nov. 5) MANAMA - Pope Francis visits Bahrain (to Nov. 6). MUNSTER, Germany - G7 foreign ministers to meet in Munster (to Nov. 4). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 ** TEHRAN – 43rd anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979, Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6

** GLOBAL – International day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 WASHINGTON, D.C. - US House of Representatives election. WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senate election. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 NEW DELHI - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit India to attend the US-India economic and financial partnership ahead of the G20 meeting. PHNOM PENH - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc and counterparts from other related countries attend the 40th and 41st regional summit (to Nov. 13). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day. MANAMA - Bahraini Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

** YANGON, Myanmar – 11th anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 ** GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (To Nov. 17) BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

** GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. ** GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

** GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 ** VUKOVAR, Croatia – 31st anniversary of the Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

** GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims. MALABO - Equatorial Guinea holds snap presidential election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Chamber of Deputies Election. KATHMANDU - House of Representatives of Nepal Election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Senate Election. ASTANA - Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 ** GLOBAL – International day for elimination of violence against women. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

** MUMBAI, India - 14th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 ** TEHRAN, Iran – 11th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White house for state visit. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)