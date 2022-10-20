UK foreign minister Cleverly won't stand to be next PM - report
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 20:22 IST
British foreign minister James Cleverly will not stand to be the leader of the governing Conservative Party, the Daily Mirror's political editor reported on Thursday, after Liz Truss said she would resign as prime minister.
Cleverly wants to remain as foreign secretary, the Mirror reporter said.
