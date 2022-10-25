Left Menu

Jeremy Hunt to remain UK finance minister - Sky

Updated: 25-10-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 17:56 IST
New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that he wants Jeremy Hunt to remain in his post as finance minister, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Sunak's office did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the report.

