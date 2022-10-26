Left Menu

Iran says attack on shrine will not go unanswered -Tasnim

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2022 23:35 IST
The attack on a Shiraz shrine will not go unanswered, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday according to semi-official Tasnim news agency, after a "takfiri" gunman shot at pilgrims praying at the Shah Cheragh shrine.

"Experience shows that Iran's enemies, after failing to create a split in the nation's united ranks, take revenge through violence and terror. This evil will definitely not go unanswered, and the security and law enforcement agencies will teach a lesson to those who designed the attack," Raisi said.

"Takfiri" is a term used by predominantly Shi'ite Muslim Iran to refer to hardline, armed, Sunni Islamist groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

