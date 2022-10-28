Left Menu

Three killed in wall collapse in UP's Barabanki

PTI | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 28-10-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:58 IST
Three persons, including two children, were killed and four others injured in two separate cases of wall collapse in the district, police here said on Friday.

Budhai, a resident of village Bhabhutgarhi village in Subeha police station limits, left his sleeping two children at home and went to attend nature's call in the morning, they said.

Upon returning, he found that the wall of his thatched-roof house had collapsed on the children, the police said. Budhai removed the debris with the help of villagers but his daughter Naina (4) had already died. His son, Ravi (6), was referred to Trauma Centre in Lucknow, where he succumbed to his injuries, they added.

On Thursday night, a young woman died and four others were injured after the wall of their house collapsed in Deva police station limits.

Savita (30) was visiting her parents in Mohanpur village for 'bhai dooj' when the wall of their 'kutcha' house collapsed on them.

The villagers rushed the injured persons to a local hospital, which referred a seriously injured Savita to Lucknow where she died during treatment. Deva police station SHO Pawan Singh said the four injured persons were being treated in the district hospital.

Revenue official Dharmanand said assistance would be given to the victims' families from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund according to rules.

