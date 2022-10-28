Germany summoned Iranian ambassador in reciprocal move - foreign ministry
Germany summoned the Iranian ambassador for talks on Thursday in a reciprocal move, Germany's foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing on Friday.
Iran had summoned Germany's ambassador to accuse Berlin of interfering in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs, amid widespread protests following the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in custody.
Germany said on Wednesday it was tightening entry restrictions on Iran beyond an already announced European Union sanctions package in response to the human rights situation in the country.
