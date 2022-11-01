China foreign ministry: unaware of situation after unverified social media posts lift markets
01-11-2022
China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it was unaware of the situation following a market rally after social media posts circulated an unverified document that said China was forming a committee to assess border reopening in March.
"I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in response to a question at a regular daily news conference.
