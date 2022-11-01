Mumbai cabbie held with charas worth Rs 86 lakh

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday when he was trying to deliver charas worth Rs 86 lakh in Wadala area of Mumbai, police said. The accused works as a private cab driver. He was intercepted when he reached a spot in Deen Bandhu Nagar on his motorcycle on Monday night to deliver 17 kg high-quality charas, a police official said. Police are investigating the source of the contraband and the recipient of the consignment. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

