Mumbai cabbie held with charas worth Rs 86 lakh

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday when he was trying to deliver charas worth Rs 86 lakh in Wadala area of Mumbai, police said. He was intercepted when he reached a spot in Deen Bandhu Nagar on his motorcycle on Monday night to deliver 17 kg high-quality charas, a police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 17:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday when he was trying to deliver charas worth Rs 86 lakh in Wadala area of Mumbai, police said. The accused works as a private cab driver. He was intercepted when he reached a spot in Deen Bandhu Nagar on his motorcycle on Monday night to deliver 17 kg high-quality charas, a police official said. Police are investigating the source of the contraband and the recipient of the consignment. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

