U.S. Chief Justice Roberts pauses fight over Trump tax returns

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:25 IST
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a U.S. House of Representatives committee from gaining access to former President Donald Trump's tax returns, effectively pausing the fight over a request from lawmakers that he claims is politically motivated.

The order from the chief justice maintains the status quo while the Supreme Court assesses Trump's emergency request, filed on Monday, to block a lower court ruling that upheld the House panel's request for the tax materials as a justified part of its legislative work, while his attorneys prepare an appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

