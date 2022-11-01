U.S. Chief Justice Roberts pauses fight over Trump tax returns
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday temporarily blocked a U.S. House of Representatives committee from gaining access to former President Donald Trump's tax returns, effectively pausing the fight over a request from lawmakers that he claims is politically motivated.
The order from the chief justice maintains the status quo while the Supreme Court assesses Trump's emergency request, filed on Monday, to block a lower court ruling that upheld the House panel's request for the tax materials as a justified part of its legislative work, while his attorneys prepare an appeal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- John Roberts
- House
- Donald
- U.S.
- Trump
ALSO READ
Miranda House College Fest: Delhi Police take suo moto cognizance, register FIR
DCW issues notice to police after men 'climb' walls of all-women Miranda House to see Diwali fest
Delhi Police file FIR after men seen scaling Miranda House walls
Minister Jitu Vaghani announces 2 free LPG cylinders a year to Gujarat households
House filled with cracks, mind with uncertainty: Woman recalls ordeal post Kolkata metro work fiasco