Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:40 IST
Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee.
Roberts' order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump's emergency appeal to the high court filed on Monday.
Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.
