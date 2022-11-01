Left Menu

Britain ditches aim to cut 91,000 civil service jobs

Updated: 01-11-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:38 IST
Britain has ditched an aim to cut 91,000 civil service jobs, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Tuesday, saying that reductions would be needed but that there would not be a specific target.

"We need to be upfront that given the significant challenges we face as we further restore economic stability, there will need to be reductions within the civil service," the spokesman told reporters

"We're not going to put a specific number on what that will be. We think it's right for departments to consider what is the right approach across their whole budget."

