White House: Concern remains high about North Korea nuclear test

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 21:47 IST
Concern remains high for the United States about the potential for a North Korea nuclear missile test, White House security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"In general, our concern remains high," Kirby told reporters during a briefing.

