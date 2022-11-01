White House: Concern remains high about North Korea nuclear test
Concern remains high for the United States about the potential for a North Korea nuclear missile test, White House security spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.
"In general, our concern remains high," Kirby told reporters during a briefing.
