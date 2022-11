BRIEF-S.Korea President N.Korea Missile Launch Wednesday Was Effectively Encroachment Of South Territories

* N.KOREA FIRES MISSILE - YONHAP * NORTH KOREA FIRES MISSILE - SOUTH KOREA MILITARY

* SOUTH KOREA ULLEUNG ISLAND UNDER AIR RAID WARNING - YTN * N.KOREA FIRED MORE THAN 1 MISSILE - YONHAP

* S.KOREA JCS: CONFIRMS ULLEUNG ISLAND WAS UNDER AIR RAID WARNING * N. KOREA FIRED 3 SHORT-RANGE BALLISTIC MISSILES -S.KOREA

* ONE OF N.KOREA MISSILES FELL IN HIGH SEA SOUTH OF INTER-KOREAN MARITIME BORDER -S.KOREA * S.KOREA MILITARY SAYS N.KOREA'S WEDNESDAY LAUNCH WAS FIRST TIME ITS MISSILE FELL NEAR SOUTH'S TERRITORIAL WATERS

* S.KOREA MILITARY SAYS N.KOREA'S WEDNESDAY LAUNCH WAS HIGHLY UNUSUAL, INTOLERABLE * N.KOREA FIRED AT LEAST 10 MISSILES ON WEDNESDAY FROM EAST, WEST COASTS -YONHAP

* SOUTH KOREA'S YOON ORDERS SWIFT AND FIRM RESPONSE SO NORTH KOREA PAYS THE PRICE FOR PROVOCATION * SOUTH KOREA YOON SAYS NO ATTEMPT TO UPSET SOUTH KOREA-U.S. ALLIANCE WILL WORK

* SOUTH KOREA YOON SAYS PROVOCATION WAGED WHILE SOUTH KOREA MOURNS SHOWS TRUE NATURE OF NORTH KOREA REGIME * S.KOREA PRESIDENT: N.KOREA MISSILE LAUNCH WEDNESDAY WAS EFFECTIVELY ENCROACHMENT OF SOUTH TERRITORIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

