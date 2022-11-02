Minor boy from Mumbai drowns in Goa hotel swimming pool
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-11-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 09:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A six-year-old boy from Mumbai who was holidaying with his parents in Goa drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel in North Goa district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place at the hotel located in Candolim area on Tuesday following which police received a call, Calangute police inspector Dattaguru Sawant told reporters.
The body was later sent for an autopsy, he said.
The boy and his parents had arrived in Goa a couple of days back, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Goa district
- Dattaguru
- Candolim
- Mumbai
Advertisement