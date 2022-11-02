Left Menu

Minor boy from Mumbai drowns in Goa hotel swimming pool

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-11-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 09:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A six-year-old boy from Mumbai who was holidaying with his parents in Goa drowned in the swimming pool of a hotel in North Goa district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the hotel located in Candolim area on Tuesday following which police received a call, Calangute police inspector Dattaguru Sawant told reporters.

The body was later sent for an autopsy, he said.

The boy and his parents had arrived in Goa a couple of days back, police said.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

