Hong Kong braces for storm Nalgae as city hosts financial summit

Hong Kong's weather forecaster issued the No. 8 strong wind signal on Wednesday, as Tropical Storm Nalgae edged closer to the city which is hosting a high-profile conference that aims to restore its reputation as a global financial hub.

While financial markets, schools and businesses close when the No. 8 signal is hoisted, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's business conference went ahead as planned.

