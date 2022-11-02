Left Menu

Man held for fraudulently claiming refund of more than Rs 27 cr from fake input tax credit

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax GST department for fraudulently claiming a refund of more than Rs 27 crore through a fake input tax credit involving at least two non-genuine firms, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:32 IST
Man held for fraudulently claiming refund of more than Rs 27 cr from fake input tax credit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man has been arrested by the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) department for fraudulently claiming a refund of more than Rs 27 crore through a fake input tax credit involving at least two ''non-genuine'' firms, an official said on Wednesday. The GST department carried out a special operation against the errant companies availing fake input tax credit and claiming fraudulent GST refunds. During the investigation, it was found that the arrested accused is one of the conspirators who facilitated the creation and operation of these non-genuine companies, the GST official said. He facilitated the opening and operation of bank accounts of these companies which had issued bogus bills of more than Rs 238 crore.

''These companies availed of a fake input tax credit worth more than Rs 34 crore and claimed fraudulent GST refund of Rs 27.20 crore. The investigation is under progress to find other conspirators in the operation of these companies,'' the official added. The accused was arrested on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The GST invoices are called fake when they are raised by an entity without actual supply of goods or services or payment of GST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022