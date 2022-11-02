Left Menu

Govt hikes ethanol price

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 14:38 IST
Govt hikes ethanol price
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Wednesday hiked the price of ethanol used for blending in petrol, as it looks to double the blending to 20 per cent, sources said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raised the price of ethanol extracted from sugarcane juice to Rs 65.60 per litre from the current Rs 63.45 per litre for the supply year beginning December 2022.

The rate for ethanol from C-heavy molasses has been increased to Rs 49.40 per litre from Rs 46.66 per litre currently, and that of ethanol from B-heavy to Rs 60.73 per litre from Rs 59.08 per litre, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022