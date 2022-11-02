North Korea fires six more missiles - South Korea military

North Korea fired six additional missiles off its east and west coasts on Wednesday, after launching 17 missiles earlier in the day, South Korea's military said.

The Japan Coast Guard also said North Korea fired at least one likely short-range ballistic missile eastward, which flew at an "extremely low altitude below 50 kilometres (31 miles) at maximum."

