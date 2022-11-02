Left Menu

North Korea fires six more missiles - South Korea military

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

North Korea fired six additional missiles off its east and west coasts on Wednesday, after launching 17 missiles earlier in the day, South Korea's military said.

The Japan Coast Guard also said North Korea fired at least one likely short-range ballistic missile eastward, which flew at an "extremely low altitude below 50 kilometres (31 miles) at maximum."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

