Russia to summon British ambassador over Black Sea Fleet drone strike

Russia will summon Britain's ambassador to Moscow over what it said was the involvement of British specialists in a Ukrainian drone strike on its Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Russia suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative on Saturday after what it said was a major drone attack on vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-11-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 15:47 IST
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative on Saturday after what it said was a major drone attack on vessels in the Bay of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russia's defence ministry said the attack was carried out under the guidance and leadership of British navy specialists, an assertion Britain has dismissed as false.

"These actions were carried out under the guidance of British specialists," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday. "In this regard, the British ambassador will shortly be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry."

Deborah Bronnert is Britain's ambassador to Moscow.

