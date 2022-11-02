Left Menu

Iran to send a delegation to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-11-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:16 IST
Iran to send a delegation to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA
Hossein Amirabdollahian Image Credit: Wikipedia
An Iranian delegation will visit Vienna in the coming days to try to narrow differences with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iran's Foreign Minister said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also said he will speak to the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, to discuss efforts to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

