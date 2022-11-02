Iran to send a delegation to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA

An Iranian delegation will visit Vienna in the coming days to try to narrow differences with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Iran's Foreign Minister said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also said he will speak to the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, to discuss efforts to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

