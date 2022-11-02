Left Menu

Germany willing in principle to revive Amazon Fund - development ministry

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:28 IST
  • Germany

Germany is open to unfreezing payments to Brazil under a fund it set up with Norway to protect the Amazon rainforest, a German development ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Germany supports this fund," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin, adding that Germany would discuss the details of reactivating it with the Brazilian transition team.

The Amazon Fund was frozen in 2019 after outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro took office and weakened environmental protection measures in the Amazon.

