Putin calls for modernisation of Russian military weapons
Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 18:46 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the weapons used by Russia's military should be modernised.
"Weapons must constantly, continuously improve and remain effective. To achieve this, I repeat, it is important to ensure that there is active competition between manufacturers and developers," Putin told a meeting of his co-ordination council.
