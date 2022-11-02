Putin: Moscow reserves right to quit grain deal, but won't stop grain reaching Turkey
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow reserved the right to withdraw again from a Turkish-brokered grain shipment deal that it had returned to - but that if it did so, it would not impede grain shipments from Ukraine to Turkey.
In televised remarks, Putin said that, in return for rejoining the agreement, Russia had demanded guarantees that Ukraine would not launch attacks from parts of the Black Sea covered by the deal.
