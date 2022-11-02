Left Menu

Prime accused in TMC leader's killing that led to Birbhum carnage arrested

Earlier, the CBI had arrested 11 people for their alleged involvement in the carnage that took place in the night of March 21.Ten people had succumbed to burn injuries after their houses in Bogtui village were firebombed by assailants after the murder of Bhadu Sheikh.A Special Investigation Team SIT constituted by the state government was earlier probing the case.

Seven months after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh that led to the killing of 10 people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, the CBI arrested the prime accused in the case, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday night nabbed the absconding accused from a hideout in Bogtui village, where the incidents took place, he said.

''This man, who was seen hurling a bomb at Bhadu Sheikh on the night of the incident, had been evading arrest after the killings took place,'' he said.

The accused was produced before a court in Rampurhat, which remanded him to eight days in police custody. Earlier, the CBI had arrested 11 people for their alleged involvement in the carnage that took place in the night of March 21.

Ten people had succumbed to burn injuries after their houses in Bogtui village were firebombed by assailants after the murder of Bhadu Sheikh.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government was earlier probing the case. The CBI had registered a case on March 25 against 22 accused in compliance with a Calcutta High Court order.

