Left Menu

Maha: Two men arrested in Bhiwandi; revolver, five live rounds recovered

The revolver had Made in USA written on it, he said.Kiran Kabadi, senior inspector at Shanti Nagar police station said an offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered against the accused.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-11-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 23:41 IST
Maha: Two men arrested in Bhiwandi; revolver, five live rounds recovered
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested two men in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district and recovered from them a revolver and five live rounds, an official said on Wednesday.

As per a preliminary probe, the duo - aged 36 and 25 - had bagged a contract to kill a local politician ahead of the upcoming civic elections, he said. ''The police had on Tuesday received a tip-off that two persons wielding a revolver robbed people of their valuables between Bhadwad Naka to Sonale village,'' the official said.

Acting on that piece of information, the police swung into action and nabbed the duo. They also seized arms from them. The revolver had 'Made in USA' written on it, he said.

Kiran Kabadi, senior inspector at Shanti Nagar police station said an offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered against the accused. One of the accused is a habitual offender, against whom two serious cases were registered at Shirur police station in Pune district, he said, adding that further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global
4
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022